Doctor tells Britons: The NHS can't cope with coronavirus, please stop going out

20 March 2020, 11:03 | Updated: 20 March 2020, 11:06

This doctor pleaded with people to take the government's social distancing advice seriously and stay at home because the NHS is already struggling to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

Jack is an Intensive Care consultant at the NHS and called Tom Swarbrick to reveal what life is like on the frontline of the health service.

He said they are currently treating people who were infected with Covid-19 two weeks ago and they are already virtually at capacity.

With the number of cases rising sharply, Jack told LBC that the NHS will not be able to cope and urged people to start staying at home - or they are putting people's lives at risk.

Londoners crammed on the tube despite warnings to stay at home
Londoners crammed on the tube despite warnings to stay at home. Picture: PA

He said: "It's beyond me why people can't see what they are creating by just continuing to go out.

"We're treating the people who were infected two weeks ago and we're getting full. People getting infected now who will be treated in two weeks' time, I don't know what's going to happen.

"I've been doing this for three weeks and it's getting worse. There are doctors and nurses going down. Healthcare workers will die.

"I've cried. My colleagues have cried. I've been doing this for 25 years and I've never seen anything like this. It's catastrophic.

"When I'm hearing people saying they are going to go to the pub or it's Mother's Day, I'm afraid that is killing people. It's going to kill people."

It was such a powerful call - watch it in full at the top of the page.

