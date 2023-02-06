Cross Question 06/02 | Watch Again

6 February 2023, 21:20

By Abbie Reynolds

Watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Caroline Lucas - Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion and former leader
  • Alexander Stafford - Conservative MP for Rother Valley & Vice Chairman of the Conservative Party for Policy
  • Julia Langdon - Veteran political journalist & broadcaster
  • Mo Hussein - Political commentator & former communications adviser to David Cameron

You can watch the show live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening on Global Player.

