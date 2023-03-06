Cross Question 06/03 | Watch Again

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

George Freeman - Science, Research and Innovation Minister & Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk

Marina Purkiss - Political commentator & co-host of the podcast ‘The Trawl’

Sebastian Payne - Director of the Onward think tank

Baroness Jenny Jones - Green Party peer - and a former Deputy Mayor of London

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube and Global Player.