Cross Question 06/03 | Watch Again

6 March 2023, 21:35

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • George Freeman - Science, Research and Innovation Minister & Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk
  • Marina Purkiss - Political commentator & co-host of the podcast ‘The Trawl’
  • Sebastian Payne - Director of the Onward think tank
  • Baroness Jenny Jones - Green Party peer - and a former Deputy Mayor of London

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question

Cross Question 22/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 21/02 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question 20/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 15/02/23

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/02 | Watch again

Iain Dale 14/02/23

Cross Question 14/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale hosts Cross Question 13/02/23

Cross Question 13/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 08/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question | Watch Again

Cross Question 07/02 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question 06/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 02/02

Sunak is struggling to keep his head 'above water' but has the 'right strategy', says ex-No10 insider

Iain Dale 01/02

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question 31/01/23

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 30/01/23

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 25/01/23

Cross Question 25/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch live

Iain Dale

Cross Question 23/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question 18/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question 17/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 16/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale: I don't believe the NHS has been defunded

Iain Dale: I don't believe that the health service has been defunded

Cross Question 11/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question 04/01 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The sister of Eve Smith (L) who died in a crash alongside two friends has said she hopes her sister is "safe up there", as police refer themselves to an independent watchdog following claims they dismissed worried relatives concerns.

Sister of 21-year-old killed in crash shares heartbreaking tribute as police refer themselves to watchdog for conduct review
Tobia Ellwood speaks to Andrew Marr

'We're on the foothills of a new cold war': Britain has become complacent over security, says defence committee chairman
Partygate investigator Sue Gray may have broken rules governing job offers to senior civil servants when she resigned to join the Labour leader's office, a minister suggested today.

Sue Gray 'may have broken rules' by taking Labour job, minister suggests, as Starmer tight-lipped on appointment timeline
Inside the space, which which is about the size of 19 football pitches, will be 25 swimming pools for all ages, and a wave pool.

Work has begun on a vast £250million waterpark with an 'all-season beach' in Manchester

Brian Malam (L), who stole over £78,000 from a Love Actually actress who was suffering from dementia has been ordered to pay back just £550.

Man, 60, who stole over £78k from Love Actually actress suffering with dementia ordered to pay back just £550
Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in prison

‘We could have saved Sarah’: Predatory cop Wayne Couzens seen on CCTV at drive-thru as flashing victim slams Met
Firefighters have called off a planned strike

Firefighters' union calls off strike after accepting improved pay deal

Marta Kostyuk

Tearful Ukraine tennis star Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake Russian player's hand, dedicating win to 'those fighting and dying'
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/03 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr questions whether Sue Gray's appointment as Labour Chief of Staff will have wide reaching ramifications for labour

Andrew Marr: Sue Gray's appointment as Labour's Chief of Staff is a matter of 'ethics'