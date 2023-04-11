Cross Question 11/04 | Watch Again

11 April 2023, 19:57

Iain Dale hosts Cross Question 11/04 | Watch Live

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Baroness Natalie Bennett - Green Party peer - and the party's former leader.
  • Kate Andrews - Economics Editor of The Spectator - and a columnist for the Daily Telegraph.
  • Oli Dugmore - Head of News and Politics for the left-wing news site JOE.co.uk.
  • Phillip Blond - Director of the ResPublica think-tank - and a former advisor to David Cameron.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

