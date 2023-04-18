Cross Question 17/04 | Watch Again

Iain Dale hosts Cross Question 17/04 | Watch Again

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Cross Question again in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Jeremy Corbyn - independent MP for Islington South & former Leader of the Labour Party

Nick Gibb - Schools Minister & Conservative MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Sarah Olney - Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park, who is the party’s Treasury and Business Spokesperson

Samuel Kasumu - Former special advisor on race and communities to Boris Johnson while he was Prime Minister

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.