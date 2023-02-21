Cross Question 21/02 | Watch Again

21 February 2023, 21:23

By Grace Parsons

Watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Lord Kim Darroch - Former British Ambassador to the United States and former UK Permanent Representative to the European Union, and also a former National Security Advisor
  • Emily Thornberry - Labour's Shadow Attorney General - and MP for Islington South and Finsbury
  • Bim Afolami - Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden
  • Ash Sarkar - Senior Editor of Novara Media

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.

