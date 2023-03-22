Cross Question 22/03 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

Bob Seely – Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight

Jim McMahon – Chair of the Co-operative Party, Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, and Labour and Co-Operative MP for Oldham West and Royton

Resham Kotecha – Commissioner for the Social Mobility Commission

Adrian Thompson – Podcaster

