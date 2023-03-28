Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Cross Question 28/03 | Watch Again
28 March 2023, 21:45
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- David Davis – Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden, former Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union and former Chairman of the Conservative Party.
- Alex Salmond – Leader of the Alba Party, former First Minister of Scotland, and former Leader of the Scottish National Party.
- Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu - Lawyer, political activist, and author of the book.
- Noa Hoffman - Political reporter for The Sun.
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.