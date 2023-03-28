Cross Question 28/03 | Watch Again

By Madeleine Wilson

Iain Dale was joined by:

David Davis – Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden, former Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union and former Chairman of the Conservative Party.

Alex Salmond – Leader of the Alba Party, former First Minister of Scotland, and former Leader of the Scottish National Party.

Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu - Lawyer, political activist, and author of the book.

Noa Hoffman - Political reporter for The Sun.

