Cross Question 28/03 | Watch Again

28 March 2023, 21:45

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • David Davis – Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden, former Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union and former Chairman of the Conservative Party.
  • Alex Salmond – Leader of the Alba Party, former First Minister of Scotland, and former Leader of the Scottish National Party.
  • Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu - Lawyer, political activist, and author of the book.
  • Noa Hoffman - Political reporter for The Sun.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale

Cross Question 27/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 22/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 21/03 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question 15/03 | Watch again

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

Iain Dale 14/03/23

Cross Question 14/03 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Cross Question 13/03 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question 08/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 07/03 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question 06/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 22/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 21/02 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question 20/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 15/02/23

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/02 | Watch again

Iain Dale 14/02/23

Cross Question 14/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale hosts Cross Question 13/02/23

Cross Question 13/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question

Cross Question 08/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question | Watch Again

Cross Question 07/02 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question 06/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 02/02

Sunak is struggling to keep his head 'above water' but has the 'right strategy', says ex-No10 insider
Iain Dale 01/02

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question 31/01/23

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 30/01/23

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 25/01/23

Cross Question 25/01 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

All UK radio stations will be available on smart speakers

All UK radio stations to be made available by law on smart speakers including Google Nest and Amazon's Alexa
Alison Hammond shared an empowering video after it was revealed over the weekend police had arrested a man on suspicion of blackmailing the TV presenter.

'I will always win!' Alison Hammond speaks out after police arrested man on suspicion of blackmailing presenter
Gary Lineker has won a tax battle with HMRC

Gary Lineker wins battle with HMRC over £4.9m bill weeks after BBC walkout

Michael Owen's stables in Cheshire saw tragedy today as they announced a staff member had died on shift

Woman, 25, dies at Michael Owen's plush Cheshire stables while working a shift

Phillip Schofield's younger brother Timothy (right) sexually abused a teenage boy over three years before confessing some of his crimes to the presenter, a court has heard.

Schoolboy ‘forced into sex acts by Phillip Schofield’s younger brother while porn was projected on wall’, court hears
Police believe Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale, 28, had "training", based on the former pupil's behaviour during the attack.

Nashville school shooter who gunned down six people including three children had firearms 'training', police believe
Andrew Marr has said younger people "have every reason to feel excluded and miffed", as they face a forbidding housing market, and more rights for landlords to kick out tenants under new plans.

Andrew Marr: Is Sunak's anti-social behaviour blitz just a legislative thump against the young?
Kate Forbes (inset) will leave the Scottish Government after her failed bid to become leader of the SNP - where she was beaten by new First Minister Humzah Yousaf (left)

Kate Forbes leaves the Scottish Government after rejecting new job offer from new leader Humza Yousaf
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch Again

The Duke of Sussex made the bombshell allegation as he attended day two of the lawsuit he and others are bringing against Associated Newspapers

Prince Harry says royals 'without a doubt' withheld information over phone hacking