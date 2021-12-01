Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

1 December 2021, 14:39

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined tonight for the agenda-setting debate show by:

Sophia Gaston - Director of the British Foreign Policy Group and social researcher

Geoff Norcott - comedian, podcaster and author

Tim Loughton - Conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham and former Children's Minister

Richard Burgon - Labour MP for Leeds East and Secretary of the Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.

