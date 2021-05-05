Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

5 May 2021, 15:04 | Updated: 5 May 2021, 16:04

Iain Dale hosts the weekly Cross Question debate and you can watch it here live from 8pm.

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

  • Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney
  • Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts
  • Conservative MP Nus Ghani
  • Labour peer Lord Falconer

You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.

Tweet @LBC or text 84850.

Cross Question with Iain Dale will is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.

