Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

21 April 2021, 11:59

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

Jeremy Corbyn, Independent MP for Islington North and former Labour leader (2015-2020)

Dr Liam Fox, Conservative MP for North Somerset, former International Trade Secretary, and former Defence Secretary

Liz Saville-Roberts, Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader and Plaid Cymru MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd

Stewart Hosie, SNP MP for Dundee East, who speaks for the party on Cabinet Office issues

