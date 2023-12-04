Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/12| Watch Again
4 December 2023, 21:28
Iain Dale hosts Cross Question | Watch Again 04/12
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Liz Saville Roberts – Leader of Plaid Cymru in the House of Commons and MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd
- Flick Drummond – Conservative MP for Meon Valley
- Stephanie Flanders – Head of Economics and Politics at Bloomberg and Bloomberg Economics
- Silkie Carlo – Director of Big Brother Watch
