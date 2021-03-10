Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Live

10 March 2021, 13:52

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

  • Labour MP Chris Bryant
  • Conservative MP Alicia Kearns
  • Journalist and author Grace Blakeley
  • Acting Editor of City AM Andy Silvester

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

