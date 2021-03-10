Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Live
10 March 2021, 13:52
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:
- Labour MP Chris Bryant
- Conservative MP Alicia Kearns
- Journalist and author Grace Blakeley
- Acting Editor of City AM Andy Silvester
Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.
You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.