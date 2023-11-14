Cross Question with Ali Miraj 14/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 14/11 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ali Miraj was joined by:

Thangam Debbonaire - Shadow Culture Secretary & Labour MP for Bristol West

Nickie Aiken - Conservative MP for the Cities of London and Westminster - who left her role as the party's deputy chairman yesterday

Michael Walker - Contributing editor for Novara Media - who hosts its 'Novara Live' show

Tim Stanley - Columnist and leader writer for the Daily Telegraph

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.