Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch live here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

Claire Pearsall – Conservative councillor and former Special Advisor to Caroline Nokes

Dr Onkar Sahota – Labour London Assembly Member for Ealing and Hillingdon

Owen Jones – The Guardian columnist and author

Yasmeen Serhan – Staff writer of The Atlantic

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.