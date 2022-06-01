Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
1 June 2022, 13:59
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch live here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
- Claire Pearsall – Conservative councillor and former Special Advisor to Caroline Nokes
- Dr Onkar Sahota – Labour London Assembly Member for Ealing and Hillingdon
- Owen Jones – The Guardian columnist and author
- Yasmeen Serhan – Staff writer of The Atlantic
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.