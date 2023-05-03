Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/05 | Watch Again
3 May 2023, 14:15
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- John Penrose – Conservative MP for Weston-Super-Mare and former UK Anti-Corruption Champion
- Baroness (Jenny) Chapman – Shadow Minister of State at the Cabinet Office Minister and Labour life peer
- Zoe Strimpel – journalist, author and Sunday Telegraph columnist
- Kevin Craig – political communications expert
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.