Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/05 | Watch Again

3 May 2023, 14:15

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/05 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • John Penrose – Conservative MP for Weston-Super-Mare and former UK Anti-Corruption Champion
  • Baroness (Jenny) Chapman – Shadow Minister of State at the Cabinet Office Minister and Labour life peer
  • Zoe Strimpel – journalist, author and Sunday Telegraph columnist
  • Kevin Craig – political communications expert

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

