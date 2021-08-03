Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch Live from 8pm

Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
3 August 2021, 16:50
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:
- Green Party London Assembly Member, Sian Berry
- IEA Director General, Mark Littlewood
- Erin in Scarborough
- Simon in Southampton
Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.