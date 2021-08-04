Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/08 | Watch Live from 8pm
4 August 2021, 14:47
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:
- Labour MP, Rosie Duffield
- Former Conservative MP, Stewart Jackson
- Keith in Rickmansworth
- Ulf in Hamburg
Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.