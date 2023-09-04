Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/09 | Watch Again

Watch Again | Cross Question with Iain Dale

By Anna Fox

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Steve Reed: Shadow Environment Secretary & Labour MP for Croydon North

Richard Holden: Roads Minister & Conservative MP for North West Durham

Anne McElvoy: Broadcaster & executive editor at POLITICO Europe

Paul Nowak: General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC)

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.