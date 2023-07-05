Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Again

Watch Again: Cross Question 07/05

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Sir Norman Lamb – Chair of South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, former Minister of State for Care and Support and former Liberal Democrat MP for North Norfolk

Dr Kieran Mullan - Conservative MP for Crewe and Nantwich - and a former A&E doctor

Sara Gorton – Head of Health at UNISON

Judith Woods – Daily Telegraph columnist

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.