Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Again

5 July 2023, 23:04

Watch Again: Cross Question 07/05

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Sir Norman Lamb – Chair of South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, former Minister of State for Care and Support and former Liberal Democrat MP for North Norfolk
  • Dr Kieran Mullan - Conservative MP for Crewe and Nantwich - and a former A&E doctor
  • Sara Gorton – Head of Health at UNISON
  • Judith Woods – Daily Telegraph columnist

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

