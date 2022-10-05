Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10 | Watch again
5 October 2022, 21:36
Watch Wednesday's Cross Question again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
Munira Wilson - Liberal Democrat MP for Twickenham - and the party's Education Spokesperson.
Michael Brown - Political commentator and a former Conservative MP and minister.
Dr Charlotte Proudman - Human rights barrister at Goldsmith Chambers - who specialises in cases related to violence against women and girls.
Mahyar Tousi - Political YouTuber.
