Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch live

By Tim Dodd

Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8PM and you can watch it live here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

Naomi Smith - Chief Executive of Best for Britain, the UK's leading cross party advocacy group

Angus Walker - Former special adviser to Gavin Williamson at the DfE and former ITV Political Correspondent

Professor Vernon Bogdanor - Professor of Government at King's College London

Hashi Mohammed - Barrister, Broadcaster and 'Author of People Like Us - What it Takes to Make it In Modern Britain'

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.