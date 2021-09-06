Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch Live from 8PM
6 September 2021, 17:35
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:
Amber Rudd, former Tory Home Secretary
Ian Blackford, SNP MP
Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, Journalist
Shabnam Nasimi, Conservative Friends of Afghanistan Director
Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.
You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.