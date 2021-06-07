Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

By Fiona Jones

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

Economics Fellow and author Linda Yueh

Conservative activist Shabnam Nasimi

Former Children's Laureate and author Michael Rosen

Journalist, writer and LBC presenter Rachel Johnson

You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.

Tweet @LBC or text 84850.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.