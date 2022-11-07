Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/11 | Watch again
7 November 2022, 21:32
Watch Monday's Cross Question again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Dame Caroline Dinenage - Conservative MP for Gosport & former minister.
- Thangam Debbonaire - Shadow Leader of the House of Commons & Labour MP for Bristol West.
- John McTernan - Political strategist & former Director of Political Operations to Tony Blair.
- Christopher Hope - Associate Editor for Politics at the Daily Telegraph.
- Noa Hoffman - Political reporter for The Sun.
