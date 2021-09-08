Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/09 | Watch LIVE from 8PM
8 September 2021, 16:21
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:
Anneliese Dodds, Labour Party Chair
David Davis, former Brexit Secretary
Paul Mason, journalist
Dr David Starkey, historian
Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.
You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.