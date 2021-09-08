Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/09 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

8 September 2021, 16:21

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

Anneliese Dodds, Labour Party Chair

David Davis, former Brexit Secretary

Paul Mason, journalist

Dr David Starkey, historian

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch Live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader
Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch Live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch again

Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch again
Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork being released from prison

Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork walking free from prison
'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech

'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech
Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists

Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists
'We hope you can keep safe': Iain Dale chokes up speaking to activist hiding in Kabul

'We hope you can keep safe': Iain Dale chokes up speaking to activist hiding in Kabul

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

No10 to extend Covid powers 'in case they are needed' as cases rise

Boris in battle with anti-lockdown MPs over plans to extend 'draconian' Covid powers
Dame Cressida Dick may be in line for two more years as London's top cop

Dame Cressida Dick 'set for two-year extension as Met chief'

Geronimo the alpaca's owner says the initial post mortem results show he did not have Bovine Tb

Geronimo: Owner claims alpaca didn't have Bovine Tb based on inital post-mortem results
Christopher Sellman has been failed for more than two years

Man who faked own kidnap and demanded £10k from friends is jailed
Gavin Williamson mistook Marcus Rashford for black rugby player Maro Itoje.

Gavin Williamson admits 'mistake' after confusing Marcus Rashford for black rugby player
Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clashed over the Prime Minister's plans for social care reform

Johnson and Starmer clash over controversial tax hike in rowdy first PMQs of the season
IKEA and Tim Martin's Wetherspoons have been affected by supply chain issues

Wetherspoons, IKEA and 100,000 pigs: Who has been affected by Brexit supply chain issues?
Boris Johnson is facing his first PMQs since MPs returned to the Commons after the summer recess

Watch again: PM faces grilling over national insurance hike at first PMQs since break
James O'Brien reflected on the issue

James O'Brien's warning on ignoring the fine print on Boris Johnson's care deal
The group of migrants were seen kissing the beach and praying on the pebbles at Dungeness in Kent.

Desperate migrants kiss British soil after making perilous trip across the Channel