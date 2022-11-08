Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again
8 November 2022, 21:49
Watch Tuesday's Cross Question again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Alan Rusbridger - Editor of Prospect magazine & former editor of The Guardian.
- Heather Wheeler - Conservative MP for South Derbyshire.
- Simon Heffer - Historian & columnist for The Telegraph.
- Baroness Natalie Bennett - Green Party peer and its former leader.
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.