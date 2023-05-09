Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/05 | Watch Again

Colin Brazier 10pm - 1am
9 May 2023, 21:17
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again 09/05
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
Nickie Aiken - Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party - and MP for the Cities of London and Westminster
Charlotte Nichols - Labour MP for Warrington North
Zack Polanski - Deputy Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales - and a member of the London Assembly
Henry Hill - Deputy Editor of ConservativeHome - which is independent of the party leadership
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.