Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11 | Watch again
9 November 2022, 21:39
Watch Wednesday's Cross Question again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Bonnie Greer - Playwright and author - who is a columnist for The New European.
- Kate Andrews - Economics Editor of The Spectator.
- Chris Bryant - Labour MP for the Rhondda - and chair of the Commons' Committees on Standards and Privileges.
- Bob Seely - Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight.
