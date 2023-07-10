Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/07 | Watch Again

10 July 2023, 21:48

Cross Question 10/07

By Anna Fox

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Lord Andrew Adonis – Labour peer, former Secretary of State for Transport and former Chairman of the European Movement.
  • Andrea Leadsom - Tory MP.
  • Dr. Alan Mendoza – Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Henry Jackson Society.
  • Polly Toynbee – The Guardian columnist.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

