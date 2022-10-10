Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

By Maddie Wilson

Watch Monday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Brooks Newmark Former Conservative MP and Minister for Civil Society, who has been responsible for rescuing thousands of Ukrainian women and children.

Charlotte Nichols - Labour MP for Warrington North.

Hashi Mohamed - Barrister and broadcaster - who is the author of the book 'People Like Us: What It Takes to Make it in Modern Britain'.

Jack Blanchard - UK Editor of Politico.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.