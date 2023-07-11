Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch Again

11 July 2023, 22:10

11/07 Cross Question with Iain Dale

By Anna Fox

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Gary Smith – General Secretary of the GMB Union
  • Kulveer Ranger – life peer and former Director of Transport Policy for Boris Johnson when he was Mayor of London
  • Baroness (Jenny) Jones – Green Party peer and former Deputy Mayor of London

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

