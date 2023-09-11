Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/09 | Watch Again

11 September 2023, 21:31

Cross Question 11/09 | Watch Again

By Anna Fox

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Emily Thornberry – Shadow Attorney General for England and Wales, and Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury
  • Jonathan Gullis – Conservative MP for Stoke-On-Trent North and former Minister of State for School Standards
  • David Aaronovitch – journalist, broadcaster and author
  • Zoe Strimpel - Columnist for the Sunday Telegraph

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

