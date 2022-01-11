Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
11 January 2022, 15:23
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch live here.
Tonight, Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:
- Anne Longfield: Chair of the Commission on Young Lives and former Children’s Commissioner for England
- William Clouston: Leader of the Social Democratic Party
- Lord Charlie Falconer: Labour peer and former Secretary of State for Justice
- Janet Daley: Political columnist for the Sunday Telegraph
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and you can watch on Twitter, Youtube and Global Player.