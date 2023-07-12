Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch Again

12/07 Cross Question

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Beth Winter – Labour MP for Cynon Valley

Lord (Peter) Ricketts – crossbench peer, former National Security Adviser for the UK Government and former British Ambassador to France

Minette Batters – President of the National Farmers' Union

Stephen Bush – Associate Editor of the Financial Times

