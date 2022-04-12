Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

12 April 2022, 14:37

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.

Tonight, Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

  • Phillip Blond: Former adviser to David Cameron
  • Andrew Harrop: General Secretary of the Fabians Society
  • Zoe Williams: Columnist for the Guardian
  • Dr Alan Mendoza: Executive Director of the Henry Jackson Society

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

