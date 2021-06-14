Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 14/06 Watch LIVE
14 June 2021, 15:02
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.
Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:
- Tory MP Greg Clark
- Labour MP Jess Phillips
- Columnist Zoe Williams
- House of Lords peer Claire Fox
You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.Tweet @LBC or text 84850.Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.