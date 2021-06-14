Cross Question with Iain Dale: 14/06 Watch LIVE

14 June 2021, 15:02

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

  • Tory MP Greg Clark
  • Labour MP Jess Phillips
  • Columnist Zoe Williams
  • House of Lords peer Claire Fox

You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.Tweet @LBC or text 84850.Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 09/06 watch again

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate
Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford

Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 08/06 watch again

'I used to be racist now I'm not': Caller opens up in reaction to Ollie Robinson

'I used to be racist now I'm not': Caller opens up in reaction to Ollie Robinson
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE 07 June

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/06 watch again

The Tory MP was speaking to Iain Dale

Tory MP: It doesn't seem as if government followed science removing Portugal from green list
Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending

Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson will lead a press conference on Monday evening

Live: Boris Johnson to give update on 21 June lockdown lifting - with delay expected
The Delta variant first found in India doubles the risk of hospitalisation, a new study has found.

Delta variant 'doubles hospital risk' but two jabs offer strong protection - study
Martin Bashir and Princess Diana in the BBC Panorama interview in 1995.

'No evidence' Martin Bashir was rehired as part of Diana interview cover-up, BBC review finds
The last of restrictions were intended to be lifted on 21 June.

Analysis: Delay in easing of restrictions 'inevitable'

Protesters outside Downing Street on Monday afternoon

Huge crowd of anti-lockdown protesters gathers at Downing Street over ‘Freedom Day’ delay
Anger is growing amongst Tory MPs over a proposed four-week delay to the June 21 lockdown easing.

MPs lead furious backlash over proposed four-week delay to June 21 lockdown easing
Arlene Foster has formally resigned as Northern Ireland's first minister

Arlene Foster steps down as Northern Ireland First Minister

Rishi Sunak and David Cameron exchanged WhatsApp messages over Greensill Capital, prompting the new review into standards.

Ban ministers from lobbying for up to five years after leaving office, watchdog demands
James O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now gives 'shivers down the spine'

James O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now givesJames O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now gives 'shivers down the spine'
The Labour leader was speaking on the regular Call Keir segment

'Are you too woke for the Labour Party Sir Keir?' Nick Ferrari grills Starmer