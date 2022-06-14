Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

14 June 2022, 13:41

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio and you can watch live from 8pm.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

  • James Sunderland – Conservative MP for Bracknell
  • Frances O'Grady – General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress
  • Eshaan Akhbar – comedian and podcaster
  • Juliet Samuel – Daily Telegraph columnist

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

