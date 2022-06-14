Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio and you can watch live from 8pm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

James Sunderland – Conservative MP for Bracknell

Frances O'Grady – General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress

Eshaan Akhbar – comedian and podcaster

Juliet Samuel – Daily Telegraph columnist

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.