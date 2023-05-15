Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/05 | Watch Again

15 May 2023, 21:27

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/05 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Matt Warman - Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness - and a former Culture Minister
  • Mary Creagh - Chair of the Responsible Business practice for the PR agency Lexington Communications - and a former Labour MP and Shadow Cabinet Minister
  • Polly Mackenzie - Chief Social Purpose Officer at the University of the Arts London - and a former director of policy for Sir Nick Clegg while he was Deputy Prime Minister
  • Tim Stanley - Columnist and leader writer for the Daily Telegraph

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

