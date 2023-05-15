Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/05 | Watch Again
15 May 2023, 21:27
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Matt Warman - Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness - and a former Culture Minister
- Mary Creagh - Chair of the Responsible Business practice for the PR agency Lexington Communications - and a former Labour MP and Shadow Cabinet Minister
- Polly Mackenzie - Chief Social Purpose Officer at the University of the Arts London - and a former director of policy for Sir Nick Clegg while he was Deputy Prime Minister
- Tim Stanley - Columnist and leader writer for the Daily Telegraph
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.