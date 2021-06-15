Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

15 June 2021, 15:04

By Fiona Jones

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

  • Conservative peer Lord Peter Lilley
  • Labour MP Emma Hardy
  • New Statesman editor Jason Cowley
  • Political commentator Dominique Samuels

You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.Tweet @LBC or text 84850.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Jeremy Corbyn explains why he won't reveal if he's had Covid vaccine

Jeremy Corbyn explains why he won't reveal if he's had Covid vaccine
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 14/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 14/06 Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 09/06 watch again

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate
Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford

Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 08/06 watch again

'I used to be racist now I'm not': Caller opens up in reaction to Ollie Robinson

'I used to be racist now I'm not': Caller opens up in reaction to Ollie Robinson
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE 07 June

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/06 watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Some 57% of UK adults have now had their second dose

More than 30m people in UK now fully vaccinated against Covid
The cocker spaniel went through intensive treatment after contracting the virus.

Vets issue warning over surge of deadly virus in dogs

Sadiq Khan has called for more jabs to vaccinate young Londoners

Sadiq Khan urges Govt to give London more Covid jabs to reopen city
Martin Bashir was paid the equivalent of around £45,000 per appearance on the BBC

Martin Bashir was paid '£45k a time' for BBC appearances after Diana trick
Temperatures could reach 30C on Wednesday, making it the hottest day of the year.

UK weather: Parts of UK could see 30C heat on Wednesday

Over 18s are expected to be able to book their jab by the end of the week.

Over 18s in England expected to be invited for jab by end of week
Daniel Morgan was found dead in a pub car park in 1987

Metropolitan Police accused of 'institutional corruption' in Daniel Morgan case
The journalist was forced to run to safety after being hounded by a mob

Shocking moment journalist forced to flee from anti-lockdown hate mob
Headteacher tells LBC why her school is looking at banning mobile phones

Headteacher tells LBC why her school is looking at banning mobile phones
UK benefits from Australia deal 'hidden inside giant cake' says former trade negotiator

Australian ex-negotiator 'hasn't heard any benefits' for UK in new trade deal