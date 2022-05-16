Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
16 May 2022, 14:37
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio and you can watch it live here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
- Andy McDonald – Labour MP for Middlesbrough
- Lord Ed Vaizey – Conservative peer, former Culture Minister
- Mo Hussein – Political commentator and former Special Adviser to Amber Rudd as Home Secretary
- Afua Hagan – broadcaster and journalist
