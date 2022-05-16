Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

16 May 2022, 14:37

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio and you can watch it live here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

  • Andy McDonald – Labour MP for Middlesbrough
  • Lord Ed Vaizey – Conservative peer, former Culture Minister
  • Mo Hussein – Political commentator and former Special Adviser to Amber Rudd as Home Secretary
  • Afua Hagan – broadcaster and journalist

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

