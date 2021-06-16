Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 Watch LIVE

16 June 2021, 18:18

By Sam Sholli

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

  • Former Tory MP, Edwina Currie
  • Pimlico Plumbers CEO, Charlie Mullins OBE
  • Liberty Interim Director, Gracie Mae Bradley
  • SNP MP, Angus MacNeil

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.

