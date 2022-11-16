Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/11 | Watch Again

By Abbie Reynolds

Watch Wednesday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Carla Denyer - Co-Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales



Ben Bradley - Conservative MP for Mansfield and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council



Dave Penman - General Secretary of the FDA union



Jayne Ozanne - Former government LGBT adviser & Chair of the ban conversion therapy coalition, who is herself an evangelical Christian

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.