Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/05 | Watch Again

17 May 2023, 21:23

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/05 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Richard Holden - Conservative Roads Minister and MP for North West Durham
  • Stephen Morgan – Shadow Minister for Schools and Labour MP for Portsmouth South
  • Gina Miller – Leader of the True and Fair Party, businesswoman and campaigner
  • Kate Mansey – Assistant Editor of The Mail on Sunday

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/05 | Watch Again

Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/05 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/05 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/05 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/05 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/05 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/05 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch Again

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/04 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/04 | Watch Again

Cross Q

Cross Question 17/04 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 12/04/23

Cross Question 12/04 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

Cross Question

Cross Question 11/04 | Watch Again

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Iain Dale Cross Question

Cross Question 05/04 | Watch Again

'How come Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

'How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls
04/04 Cross Question

Cross Question 04/04 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 03/04

Cross Question 03/04 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question 29/03 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Conjoined twins who have since been separated are now like 'normal' sisters

Conjoined twins are now like 'typical sisters' and are thriving since being separated, parents say
I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

James Heappey said Ukraine could be successful in its offensive with the air power it already has available to it

Ukraine can win the war with planes it already has, armed forces minister says, as he warns conflict will last for years
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they were in a 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York

'I wouldn't call it a chase,' says taxi driver who picked up Harry and Meghan

Brentford forward Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football and football-related activity for eight months

Premier League star Ivan Toney handed eight-month FA ban after admitting 232 breaches of betting rules
Elijah Edwards died aged just 12 days

Parents warned as baby dies and eight left in intensive care by heart inflammation from 'usually mild bug'
The film changes the names from the original animation.

‘It would be disingenuous to imply it was coincidental’: Film critic suggests Disney takes swipe at Kate Middleton in remake
Ben Wallace said the UK's role in sending fighter jets to Ukraine would be 'limited'

UK won't be giving fighter jets to Ukraine because RAF won't risk staff in war zone

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/05 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Ministers need to fix 'industrial car crash' caused by post-Brexit economy