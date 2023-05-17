Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/05 | Watch Again
17 May 2023, 21:23
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/05 | Watch Again
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Richard Holden - Conservative Roads Minister and MP for North West Durham
- Stephen Morgan – Shadow Minister for Schools and Labour MP for Portsmouth South
- Gina Miller – Leader of the True and Fair Party, businesswoman and campaigner
- Kate Mansey – Assistant Editor of The Mail on Sunday
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.