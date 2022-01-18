Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch in full
18 January 2022, 15:39
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.
On this Tuesday's edition of the agenda-setting debate show, Iain Dale is joined by:
Pete Wishart - SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire, who is the party's shadow Leader of the House of Commons
Dane Baptiste - Comedian and podcaster
Professor Tim Bale - Professor of Politics at Queen Mary University of London
Ann Widdecombe - Former Brexit Party MEP, former Conservative Minister and Shadow Home Secretary
