Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch in full

18 January 2022, 15:39

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.

On this Tuesday's edition of the agenda-setting debate show, Iain Dale is joined by:

Pete Wishart - SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire, who is the party's shadow Leader of the House of Commons

Dane Baptiste - Comedian and podcaster

Professor Tim Bale - Professor of Politics at Queen Mary University of London

Ann Widdecombe - Former Brexit Party MEP, former Conservative Minister and Shadow Home Secretary

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and you can watch on Twitter, Youtube and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch in Full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch again

Iain Dale quizzed Labour MP Barry Gardiner about suspected Chinese government spy Christine Lee.

Spy storm MP Barry Gardiner denies being made a ‘useful idiot’ by China

Jacob Rees-Mogg said he didn't think Douglas Ross was a 'big figure'

'I don't think he's a big figure': Rees-Mogg shares view on Scot Tory leader Douglas Ross

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/01 | Watch in Full

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch again

Caller slams Boris Johnson

'He'll just ride roughshod over the rules': Caller slams Boris Johnson

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/01 | Watch again

Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP

Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/01 | Watch again

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Best of 2021: Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale reflects on the backbench rebellion that threatens the PM's future

LBC Views: Can Boris Johnson get himself out of this unholy mess?

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/12 | Watch again

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

MPs from across the parties have taken aim at Boris Johnson

'That man doesn't take responsibility': MPs on Cross Question criticise Boris Johnson
Iain Dale has criticised the PM for "throwing Allegra Stratton under the bus"

Iain Dale says PM held 'dead cat' press conference amid Christmas party controversy
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch again

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Morrisons said the policy applies only to workers who are unvaccinated by choice

Morrisons cuts sick pay for unvaccinated workers

TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois signed up by big fashion brands

TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois signed up by The North Face and Gucci for ad campaign
The aftermath of the rampage in Aldi.

Woman admits £10,000 Aldi wrecking spree during second lockdown
Nightclubs in Scotland will reopen on Monday

Scotland to lift all Omicron coronavirus restrictions from Monday
Leading health experts can see a "light at the end of the tunnel" in Britain's fight against coronavirus

'Light at end of the tunnel' for UK in Covid fight says WHO, but expect a 'bumpy journey ahead'
The domestic violence trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been put back

Ryan Giggs domestic violence trial pushed back seven months due to Covid court backlog
Boris Johnson has refused to rule out resigning.

Rattled PM refuses to rule out resigning over No10 drinks party during lockdown
A funeral was held for Ashling Murphy on Tuesday.

Heartbroken children line the streets in tears at teacher Ashling Murphy's funeral
'Morally inept' NDA practice in uni sex cases must be scrapped, Minister insists

'Morally inept' uni sex case NDAs must be scrapped, Minister demands
James O'Brian perfectly sums up what's going on at the moment

James O'Brien: The spat between Cummings and the PM is like Albert Square