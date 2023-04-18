Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
18 April 2023, 21:22
Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/04 | Watch Again
You can watch Tuesdays Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Thangam Debbonaire - Shadow Leader of the House of Commons & Labour MP for Bristol West
- Kit Malthouse - Conservative MP for North West Hampshire & former Education Secretary
- Ian Dunt - Political commentator & author of the new book ‘How Westminster Works… and Why It Doesn’t’
- Sophia Gaston - Head of Foreign Policy and UK Resilience at the Policy Exchange think tank
