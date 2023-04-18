Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/04 | Watch Again

18 April 2023, 21:22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/04 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesdays Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Thangam Debbonaire - Shadow Leader of the House of Commons & Labour MP for Bristol West
  • Kit Malthouse - Conservative MP for North West Hampshire & former Education Secretary
  • Ian Dunt - Political commentator & author of the new book ‘How Westminster Works… and Why It Doesn’t’
  • Sophia Gaston - Head of Foreign Policy and UK Resilience at the Policy Exchange think tank

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

