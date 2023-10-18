Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

18 October 2023, 21:37

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Steve Norris – Former Conservative MP and London Mayoral election candidate
  • Lord (Karan) Bilimoria – independent crossbench peer, Vice President of the Confederation of British Industry, and Founder and Chairman of Cobra Beer
  • Rabbi Jonathan Romain – Director of Maidenhead Synagogue
  • Christine Jardine – Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West - who is the party spokesperson for the Cabinet Office, Women and Equalities and Scotland

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

