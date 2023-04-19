Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch Again

19 April 2023, 21:19

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Dame Angela Eagle - Labour MP for Wallasey & former Treasury Minister
  • Greg Dyke - Former Director-General of the BBC & former Chairman of the Football Association
  • Tobias Ellwood - Conservative MP for Bournemouth East & Chair of the Defence Select Committee
  • Ella Whelan - Journalist and commentator, who is a columnist for Spiked Online

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/04 | Watch Again

Cross Q

Cross Question 17/04 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 12/04/23

Cross Question 12/04 | Watch Again

'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

Cross Question

Cross Question 11/04 | Watch Again

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Iain Dale Cross Question

Cross Question 05/04 | Watch Again

'How come Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

'How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

04/04 Cross Question

Cross Question 04/04 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 03/04

Cross Question 03/04 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question 29/03 | Watch Again

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

Iain Dale

Cross Question 28/03 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question 27/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 22/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 21/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale

Cross Question 15/03 | Watch again

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis
Iain Dale 14/03/23

Cross Question 14/03 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Cross Question 13/03 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question 08/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 07/03 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question 06/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 22/02 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The star had been with the popular pop group since their formation in 2016

Moonbin, star of K-pop band Astro, found dead in Korea at 25

A cat-killing competition for children in New Zealand that was offering a cash prize for shooting the most feral felines has been cancelled after a backlash.

Cat-killing contest for children in New Zealand offering prize for gunning down the most feral felines cancelled after backlash
Three of the several people involved in the scheme to become 'nullos' pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey today

Two men admit voluntarily castrating a man and removing his nipple and streaming it to depraved website
A co-founder of Extinction Rebellion has denied that the group has been forced to resume direct action because stunts by groups like Just Stop Oil have been getting all the headlines.

XR co-founder denies headline-grabbing stunts by groups like Just Stop Oil pushed them into resuming direct action
The treasurer of the SNP has stepped down after being arrested last week.

Colin Beattie quits as SNP treasurer after being arrested in party finance probe

Levi Davis vanished in October

Missing X-Factor star Levi Davis feared to have drowned in sea off Barcelona as detectives make crucial breakthrough
Heathrow security workers will walk out at the same time that HM Passport Office are striking, risking chaos at Britain's airports

Heathrow security to walk out and cause 'inevitable disruption' over King's coronation weekend
The boy was mauled in Spalton Road, Rotherham

Boy, 3, mauled by XL Bully dog and rushed to hospital with head injuries as woman arrested

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/04 | Watch Again