Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Dame Angela Eagle - Labour MP for Wallasey & former Treasury Minister

Greg Dyke - Former Director-General of the BBC & former Chairman of the Football Association

Tobias Ellwood - Conservative MP for Bournemouth East & Chair of the Defence Select Committee

Ella Whelan - Journalist and commentator, who is a columnist for Spiked Online

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.