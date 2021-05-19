Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

19 May 2021, 10:32 | Updated: 19 May 2021, 15:25

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

  • Labour MP for Wallasey Angela Eagle DBE
  • MP for North East Derbyshire Lee Rowley
  • Broadcaster India Willoughby
  • CEO of UK Youth Ndidi Okezie

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.

PM 'placed politics over our safety' when delaying India red listing, says Labour MP

'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers

Caller challenges Israeli Ambassador over Palestinian family's 'inexcusable treatment'

Officers are 'society's punchbags' due to changing Covid laws, says Police Federation chair

Tzipi Hotovely refuted allegations that Israel is an apartheid state

Watch LIVE: Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely takes your calls

Watch LIVE: Police Federation chair John Apter speaks to LBC

John McDonnell confirms he won't join Starmer's shadow cabinet - but lists who should

