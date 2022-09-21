Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/09 | Watch again

21 September 2022, 21:32

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Paul Mason - Journalist and author
  • Phoebe Arslanagic-Wakefield - Political commentator and Chair of the Women in Think Tanks Forum
  • Sir Robert Goodwill - Conservative MP for Scarborough and Whitby
  • Sam Tarry - Labour MP for Ilford South & former Shadow Transport Minister

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/09 | Watch again

San Fran

'The world needs Britain to have its Monarch': San Fran caller who woke up at 2 AM to watch state funeral

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch again

Cross Questions

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/09 | Watch again

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Caller's devastating terminal cancer fight leaves LBC listeners in tears

Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/07 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Tory leadership contestant Kemi Badenoch has said any racial prejudice she has encountered "is always from the left"

Kemi Badenoch says any racial prejudice she has encountered 'is always from the left'

Nadhim Zahawi speaks to Iain Dale

Zahawi tells teachers and nurses to 'be disciplined' amid calls for pay rise

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Iain Dale takes on caller who has 'no sympathy' for barristers' strike

Iain Dale takes on caller who has 'no sympathy' for barristers' strike

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Monday - Wednesday 8-9

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again

A Conservative MP has hit out at the RMT Union strikes as he branded the General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist'

Tory MP calls RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist' and 'waste of space'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Peta's idea of a sex ban on meat-loving men has been ridiculed

Ban all meat-eating men from having sex because their love of pork is killing the planet, animal rights group demands
Mr Kaba's death sparked protests

'I want justice for my son and I want the truth': Chris Kaba's family holds 'very hard' face-to-face with Met chief
Putin has again made a threat over nuclear weapons

'Don't panic - Putin knows he's losing the war and his nuclear threat is meant to get in our heads'
Five Brits have been released by Russia

'Months of suffering is over': Five Brits captured by pro-Russian fighters in Ukraine released
An inquest has begun into the death of Molly Russell.

Schoolgirl looked at 'hideous' material from the 'ghetto of the online world', her father tells inquest
Donald Trump is being sued in New York

Donald Trump sued for alleged business fraud after being accused of 'trying to enrich himself and cheat the public'
Jonathon Cobban and Joel Borders have been found guilty of sending offensive messages

Two Met police officers found guilty of exchanging 'sickening' WhatsApps with Wayne Couzens
Olivia, 9, was shot at her home in Liverpool.

Reward of £200,000 being offered to catch killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

maternity ward

'I was told to not ring the buzzer': Mother shares story of being left bed bound in maternity ward
AM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/09 | Watch again